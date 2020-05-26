Eye on 2021 poll, war of words between BJP, TMC

Prema Rajaram

Kolkata

The battle of one upmanship has emerged even in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan with BJP and Trinamool Congress taking potshots at each other. 2 days after the Army was called in by the West Bengal government to assist in clearing the uprooted trees blocking roads and electricity cables, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta lashed out at the TMC on social media bringing in politics in wake of the 2021 Assembly poll.

“It is now clear that without the outstanding work by the Army in clearing roads, large areas of Kolkata would have still been without electricity. The incompetance of TMC govt was evident to citizens. Time to prepare for an alternative govt that works, not loots. Prepare for 2021,” tweeted Swapan Dasgupta.

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi retaliated, saying in his tweet, “Aren’t you ashamed @swapan55 instead of standing by the people in their difficult times, all you have done is played dirty politics sitting in the comfort of your home perhaps in Delhi. Your obsession is election, our concern is people.”

Meanwhile, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan too slammed BJP leaders in her tweet related to the COVID-19 crises and a government run college KPC demanding PPE kits. “Repeatedly failing people of your own States, while pointing fingers at other States is definitely not in the WHO Guidelines for responding to COVID-19 crises. Clear, @amitmalviya @kailashonline @amitshah?.”

One of the tweets BJP Bengal which was retweeted by BJP leader Amit Malviya, said, “Even as India has become second biggest producer of PPE in the world, #COVIDWarriors of KPC Medical College, a Bengal Govt run dedicated Covid hospital, had to sit on the road to demand PPE! All that Mamata Banerjee Govt cares for its publicity, not safety of its own work force.”

West Bengal is still reeling under the aftermath of the cyclone with most parts of the state still not getting electricity and water, not to forget that homes have been ravaged. The 2021 Assembly election is the main focus for both parties, as the TMC wants to hold onto its turf while the BJP wants to take over the corridors of power.

However, the TMC government at this point in time is overwhelmed with the situation post the cyclone and pacify people desperate to get back to normalcy, especially during COVID-19 times.