 'Exposed Serious Shortcomings In Safety Standards': Congress Leader Sachin Pilot On Jaipur Hospital Fire
IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Following the devastating fire at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Trauma Centre that claimed the lives of eight patients, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has termed the incident a result of “clear negligence” and called for accountability at every level. | X @ANI & File Pic

Jaipur: Following the devastating fire at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Trauma Centre that claimed the lives of eight patients, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has termed the incident a result of “clear negligence” and called for accountability at every level.

"The fire that broke out late Sunday night at SMS Hospital in Jaipur is extremely serious. The incident claimed the lives of several patients and created widespread panic. The accident at the state's largest government hospital is deeply concerning and demands a thorough investigation. The families of the patients who lost their lives should receive appropriate assistance and justice. This incident has exposed serious shortcomings in safety standards and systems," he said on his X handle.

Pilot, addressing the media, said, “The accident at SMS Hospital is very tragic. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died. Such an accident at the state's most renowned hospital was certainly due to negligence.”

His comments came as rescue operations continued and investigators began collecting forensic evidence from the ICU where the fire broke out late Sunday night.

The blaze, which originated in a locked storeroom inside the Trauma Centre’s ICU, quickly spread thick smoke throughout the unit, leading to the suffocation of patients who were unable to be moved in time.

Pilot emphasised that the tragedy highlighted serious lapses in safety measures and emergency preparedness at one of the state's most advanced hospitals.

He called on the state government to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that systems are reviewed to prevent such disasters in the future. “It’s not enough to offer condolences.

The government must ensure strict action against any negligence and urgently revisit fire safety protocols across all hospitals,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, and other top officials have promised a thorough investigation.

A forensic team has been deployed, and postmortems are underway.

Pilot’s remarks reflect the growing public outrage and political pressure to address gaps in healthcare infrastructure.

As the state mourns the loss of eight lives, demands for systemic reform are growing louder from both citizens and political leaders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

