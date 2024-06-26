Explained: What Is The Role Of The Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha Assembly?

Lok Sabha | X

The Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha holds a vital position in the Indian parliamentary system. From presiding over sessions to upholding parliamentary rules and maintaining neutrality, their responsibilities are integral to the functioning of democracy. The role requires a combination of parliamentary expertise, leadership skills, and impartiality to effectively serve the interests of the house and its members. As India's democracy continues to evolve, the role of the Deputy Speaker remains indispensable in ensuring the smooth conduct of legislative affairs and upholding the principles of democratic governance.

Who Is A Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha?

In the parliamentary system of India, the Lok Sabha is the lower house where elected representatives debate, discuss, and make laws. The Deputy Speaker plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of this legislative body. This essay explores the significance, responsibilities, and overall impact of the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha assembly.

The Role Of The Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker is a key parliamentary position tasked with assisting the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. While the Speaker presides over the sessions of the Lok Sabha, the Deputy Speaker assumes this role in the absence of the Speaker. This ensures continuity and efficiency in the conduct of parliamentary proceedings. The Deputy Speaker is elected by the members of the Lok Sabha from amongst themselves, and the position holds significant authority and responsibility.

Importance of the Deputy Speaker

Presiding Over Sessions: One of the primary responsibilities of the Deputy Speaker is to preside over the sessions of the Lok Sabha when the Speaker is unavailable. This includes maintaining order, recognizing members who wish to speak, and ensuring that parliamentary rules and procedures are followed.

Maintaining Neutrality: Like the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker is expected to remain impartial and fair while conducting proceedings. This neutrality is crucial in upholding the democratic principles of debate and decision-making within the Lok Sabha.

Decision-Making Authority: In the absence of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker can make rulings on points of order raised by members during debates. These rulings are binding and help maintain discipline and decorum within the house.

Committee Assignments: The Deputy Speaker also plays a role in various parliamentary committees. They may chair some committees or represent the Lok Sabha in external committees and delegations, thereby contributing to the legislative process beyond the floor of the house.

Responsibilities Of The Deputy Speaker

Presiding Over Debates: During sessions, the Deputy Speaker ensures that debates proceed smoothly by managing speaking time, moderating discussions, and maintaining a balanced dialogue among members.

Upholding Parliamentary Rules: It is the duty of the Deputy Speaker to enforce parliamentary rules and regulations strictly. This includes deciding on issues such as the admissibility of questions, motions, and amendments raised by members.

Casting Vote: In cases where there is a tie during voting on bills or motions in the Lok Sabha, the Deputy Speaker casts the deciding vote. This underlines the significant role they play in the legislative process.

Representing The House: The Deputy Speaker often represents the Lok Sabha in ceremonial functions, conferences, and other official events, both domestically and internationally, enhancing the institution's visibility and prestige.

Selection Process of Lok Sabha Deputy Speakers

The Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha is elected by the members of the Lok Sabha from amongst themselves. The election follows a process where nominations are made and a vote is conducted among the members. Generally the Speaker proclaims the Deputy Speaker-elect after the election process is completed.

List of Deputy Speakers in Lok Sabha

Here is a list of Deputy Speakers in the Lok Sabha, along with the year they served, their names, and the political party they were elected from:

1. M. Ananthasayanam Ayyangar, 1952–1956 (Indian National Congress)

2. S. Nagappa, 1956–1962 (Indian National Congress)

3. Bali Ram Bhagat, 1962–1967 (Indian National Congress)

4. Godey Murahari, 1967–1971 (Indian National Congress)

5. N. Sanjiva Reddy, 1977–1979 Janata Party

6. M. Thambidurai, 1985–1989 (AIADMK)

7. Shivraj Patil, 1989–1991 (Indian National Congress)

8. P.A. Sangma, 1996–1998 (Nationalist Congress Party)

9. P.M. Sayeed, 1998–1999. (Indian National Congress)

10. Chandrakant Khaire, 1999-2004 (Shiv Sena)

11. Charanjit Singh Atwal, 2004–2009 (Shiromani Akali Dal)

12. Kariya Munda, 2009–2014 (Bharatiya Janata Party)

13. M. Thambidurai, 2014–2019 (AIADMK)

The post of deputy speaker in Lok Sabha has been vacant since 2019 to present.

Historical Significance and Evolution

The position of the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha has evolved over time to adapt to the changing dynamics of Indian politics and governance. Initially, its role was more ceremonial, but over the years, it has acquired greater significance due to the increasing complexity of parliamentary procedures and the diversity of issues debated in the house.

Challenges Faced by the Deputy Speaker

Maintaining Order: One of the major challenges faced by the Deputy Speaker is maintaining order and discipline within the Lok Sabha, especially during heated debates or contentious issues.

Balancing Roles: Balancing the role of a neutral moderator with political affiliations can be challenging. The Deputy Speaker must navigate these waters carefully to ensure fairness and uphold the dignity of the office.

Managing Time: With a busy legislative agenda, managing time during sessions efficiently is crucial. The Deputy Speaker must prioritize debates, discussions, and voting processes effectively.

Impact on Legislative Process

The Deputy Speaker's role is pivotal in ensuring the legislative process in the Lok Sabha proceeds smoothly and efficiently. By facilitating constructive debates, maintaining order, and upholding parliamentary rules, they contribute significantly to the enactment of laws and policies that affect the lives of millions of Indians.