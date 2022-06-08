Explained: How will hyper-sensitive airports like Mumbai and Delhi be protected?

Mumbai Airport | File photo

The country’s hypersensitive airports like Mumbai and Delhi will have a Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) by December next year. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the apex body of aviation security recently issued a circular and said this.

What is PIDS?

The PIDS is a sensor that helps in alerting security agencies of any intrusion through the airport’s boundary walls. It is mechanism through which the agencies can monitor the entire airport without physically being present.

Greenfield airports that are not part of the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) will also install PIDS.

When will PIDS be installed?

All hyper-sensitive airports in the country shall install the PIDS by December 31, 2023, as per minimum technical specification. Further, non-RCS greenfield airports shall plan installation of PIDS at design stage itself for the purpose of obtaining clearance of design stage security vetting in terms of rule 5 (3) of the Aircraft (Security) Rules 2011," BCAS stated in the circular which comes into force with immediate effect.

How will it help?

The PIDS according to airport security agencies will allow an additional level of security at hyper-sensitive airports. The PIDS will be powered by AI systems and will help the airport be secure. Attacks like the Pathankot airport attack could be averted with such a modern security mechanism.