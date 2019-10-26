Expel Tharoor for abetting wife’s death: Swamy dares Congress

New Delhi: Soon after BJP’s disclosure of not accepting the support of Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda to form the government in Haryana, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to ask Congress to follow its opponent’s suit and drop its loyalist MP Shashi Tharoor who has been accused in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Swamy said, “Now that BJP has bowed to public opinion by rejecting Gopal Kanda, will Congi also bow to public opinion by expelling from the party Mr Shashi Tharoor for a more serious offence of abetting his wife’s unnatural death?”

This statement by Swamy came in after Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari took a dig at the BJP saying the saffron party will take support from anyone to form the government in the state even when the mandate is against them (hinting at Gopal Kanda). “Kanda, Batata, Baingan, Aloo-Sab Chalega BJP Ko – Sam Dam, Dand, Bhed-Sarkar Banani Hai BJP Ko – by all means foul – even when the mandate is against them. Party with a difference eh!” he had tweeted.

Ironically, though Congress had themselves reached out to controversial Lokhit leader Kanda for support, Congress had slammed the BJP for ‘accommodating rapists’ in the party.