Exit Polls: BJP could sweep bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the BJP could win 5-6 Assembly bypoll seats in Uttar Pradesh. As per the exit polls, the Samajwadi Party could win 1-2 seats and the BSP 0-1 assembly seats where the bypolls were held.

“If these estimates hold true, the BJP's vote share in Uttar Pradesh stands strong at 37 per cent. At the same time, Congress’s vote share in UP is an estimated 8 per cent, while the SP retained its 27 per cent vote share, the BSP also managed to hold on to its 20 per cent vote share,” says the My India Exit Polls.

Political analyst Athar Hussain says, “Bypolls are usually won by the ruling dispensation.”

Bypolls for 7 seats were held peacefully on Nov 3 with an average 53.6 per cent electorate exercising their franchise. 6 of the 7 seats were earlier held by BJP, while 1 was with the Samajwadi Party. The constituencies include the ones vacated by rape convict Kuldeep Sengar and ace cricketer-minister Chetan Chauhan.

BJP hopes to ink victory riding on Ram Temple bhoomi pujan and ‘Love Jihad’ planks. Besides, CM Yogi Adityanath himself had done aggressive campaigning on all these seats.

The seats earlier with the BJP are— Bulandshahr, Naugawan Sadat (Amroha), Tundla, Ghatampur (Kanpur), Bangarmau (Unnao), and Deoria.

The BJP won these seats in the landslide election of 2017, most of the wins being the first for the party at these seats in over a decade.

The Malhani seat (Jaunpur) was with the Samajwadi Party. While the BJP contested all the 7 seats, Samajwadi fielded candidates on 6 seats only and gave 1 seat to its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Congress and BSP fielded candidates on all the 7 seats.

The Opposition hopes people would reject the BJP due to what they call “poor law and order” — especially crime against women and the Dalits such as in Hathras case. Besides, they hope to consolidate their base cashing in on the anger among farmers and youths due to recent 3 farm laws and unemployment.