 'Exercising Provisions Of Constitution Of India': Raghav Chaddha's First Post After Quitting AAP & Merging With BJP
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HomeIndia'Exercising Provisions Of Constitution Of India': Raghav Chaddha's First Post After Quitting AAP & Merging With BJP

'Exercising Provisions Of Constitution Of India': Raghav Chaddha's First Post After Quitting AAP & Merging With BJP

Raghav Chadha confirmed that over two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs have merged with BJP, in his first post after quitting. He said seven MPs signed and submitted documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Swati Maliwal cited corruption and deviation from values within AAP as reasons for her decision to exit.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
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Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak & Ashok Mittal Join BJP In Presence Of Nitin Nabin After Quitting AAP | Video | ANI

New Delhi: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has made his first post on X after he, along with six others, quit the party and announced a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Today, exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India, more than two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha have merged with the BJP," the post read.

"Seven MPs have signed the document, which was submitted to the Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha," he added.

He further said, "I, along with two other MPs, personally handed over the signed documents."

Who are the 7 MPs?

Harbhajan Singh
Swati Maliwal
Raghav Chadha
Ashok Mittal
Sandeep Pathak
Vikram Sahney
Rajinder Gupta

Swati Maliwal reacts

Swati Maliwal, in a detailed post on X, reflected on her political journey, "In 2006, I left my job to choose the path of national service. Through the RTI movement, the Anna movement, the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party, and eight years of dedicated work in the Delhi Women's Commission, I contributed with complete honesty and devotion at every stage."

"With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party," she added.

Citing unchecked corruption growing in the party and incidents of harassment and assault against women, the promotion of thuggish elements, and the betrayal and looting happening in Punjab, she gave these as reasons for quitting.

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She also said that she was in Itanagar for a parliamentary committee meeting and would speak in detail after returning to Delhi tonight.

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