Ex-MP’s bldg razed in UP, rubble falls on driver

An under-construction building promoted by former BSP MP Dawood Ahmed in Lucknow was razed to the ground on Sunday. The action was taken after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) raised a red flag, citing its proximity to the protected site of the Residency in Lucknow.

The Residency is a group of buildings that served as home for the British Resident General who was a representative in the court of the Nawab. Built in the 18th century, the Residency was at the centre of the Siege of Lucknow during the First War Of Independence.

Visuals of the razing show the multi-storey building collapse to the ground amid a cloud of smoke after several bulldozers were pressed into work to bring it down.

Meanwhile, a driver operating an excavator was injured after a part of the building crashed on the vehicle. While the vehicle was badly damaged, the operator escaped with minor injuries.

The building project in Lucknow's River Bank area reportedly promoted with an investment of ₹100 crore.