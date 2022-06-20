Ex-MEA Salman Khurshid on protests against Agnipath initiative: 'Question mark on armed forces' character'

"There is now a question mark on the character of the armed forces. That is a matter of grave concern," Salman Khurshid said. | ANI

Amid the increasing tension across the country over government's new military recruitment scheme Agnipath, Congress has said that this is not an 'issue for the youth alone'.

The former Minister of External Affairs and Congress leader told ANI, "What problem will we have if the people, for whom this has been brought, are satisfied? But they are not, they are screaming & crying. It is our duty to present their tears, the cause of their sorrow before the nation."

"This is not an issue for the youth alone. There is now a question mark on the character of the armed forces. That is a matter of grave concern," he added.

Lt Gen Anil Puri says 'No rolling back' of Agnipath scheme

The defence ministry, on Sunday during a press conference, made it clear that the Agnipath recruitment scheme won't be rolled back.

"Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the armed forces young. It is a question of protecting the country," Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, said yesterday.

Lt General Puri also said that anyone involved in protests, arson and vandalism against the scheme would not qualify to join the three services under the new model.