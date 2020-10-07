Ashwani Kumar, former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-CBI Director, found dead

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, and Ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at his residence in Shimla, said Mohit Chawla, SP Shimla.

Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here.

It is learned that the former state Director General of Police was suffering from depression for some time now. Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla confirmed the incident.

After his retirement from the CBI, Kumar had settled down in Shimla. After his retirement, he worked briefly for a private university located near here as its chancellor.

A 1973 batch IPS officer, Kumar is survived by his wife and son.