Ex-Cabin Crew Held With ₹30 Lakh Worth Of Mephedrone In Gujarat-Mumbai Drug Smuggling Case

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Mumbai: A former air-hostess and her alleged aide were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from Gujarat's Vadodara to Mumbai. The probe has revealed the ex-cabin crew's long history of drug dealing. 977 grams of mephedrone, commonly known as MD, was seized by the police from their vehicle during the operation.

The interstate drug smuggling was busted on Monday when the Surat Crime Branch received information that a large quantity of MD was being transported in a car from Vadodara to Mumbai. Based on the input, the officials stopped a suspicious car near a toll post on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The suspects have been identified as former Malaysian Airlines cabin crew member Mansi Sayed, 41, and her alleged associate Sohail Suleman Shaikh, 20. They were inside the vehicle when it was stopped, according to an NDTV report.

Police then arrested both the suspects. Sayed and Shaikh, both residents of Mumbai's Santacruz area, have reportedly known each other for several years, according to officials.

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During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had rented a car from Mumbai and had travelled to Vadodara to take the drugs back. They had received the drug consignment from an unidentified woman near the Vadodara railway station. Probe further revealed that once the drugs reached Mumbai, they would have been divided into smaller packets for supply.

The case has also put Sayed's drug history under the scanner. Police said she has allegedly been in touch with a drug network since 2015. Earlier in 2021, she was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after around 100 grams of drugs were found in her possession. The cops are also on the lookout for the woman who supplied drugs to the accused, officials added.