Ex-Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee gets 'Z'-category security after defecting to BJP from TMC

Kolkata: A day after defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee was given ‘Z’-category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to MHA sources, extra security will also be given to the other turncoat leaders like Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty, Prabir Ghosh, and Rudranil Ghosh, but the category has not been decided yet.

Notably, Rajib is the second turncoat leader after Suvendu Adhikari to get ‘Z’ category security post-defection to the BJP.

Notably, after returning to Kolkata, Rajib had alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers held an agitation in his Domjur constituency, following which the Home Ministry had decided to provide the said category of security.

The former forest minister of the state, however, said that on January 31, West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya informed him about the security detail that is to be provided to him.

It can be recalled that TMC East Burdwan MP Sunil Mandal, after defecting to the saffron camp, was attacked by alleged TMC goons on December 26 at the BJP’s party office in Hastings. Later, Mandal was given ‘Y’-category security.

According to BJP sources, West Bengal faces pre-poll violence every election year and the extra security detail has been assigned to the BJP leaders by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in view of this fact.

Meanwhile, making a dent at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s citadel in Diamond Harbour, TMC MLA Dipak Haldar on Monday resigned from the ruling party in the state.

“I have sent my resignation through a speed post. I have resigned from the party but will not leave the MLA post. I will continue working for the benefit of the people,” mentioned Halder when asked if he might defect to the BJP.