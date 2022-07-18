e-Paper Get App

Lt Gen (Retd) Raj Shukla appointed as member of Union Public Service Commission

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
Former Army Training Command chief Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd) | Photo: ANI/File

Former Army Training Command chief Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd) has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission, Department of Personnel and Training informed.

A look at his career:

Lieutenant General Raj Shukla is a retired General Officer of the Indian Army who served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army Training Command.

He has served in the military for over four decades.

Lt Gen Shukla is an alumnus of Uttar Pradesh's Sainik School in Lucknow, the National Defence Academy at Khadadkwasla in Pune and Indian Military Academy.

Additionally, he has completed the Higher Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management and the National Defence College.

After commanding a Medium Regiment in the Eastern theatre, he took the regiment to the Desert as part of a Strike Corps. Being a qualified aviator, he has flown along the borders in Sikkim and in the North-East. In staff appointments, Shukla has served as the General Staff Officer, two tenures in the Military Operations directorate at Army headquarters.

The Param Vishist Seva Medal recipient has also served in instructional appointments in the School of Artillery and Bhutan's the Indian Military Training Team. In July 2018, he took command of the X Corps at Bhatinda from Lt Gen Thimayya.

After a year he relinquished command, and took over as the Director General Perspective Planning (DGPP) at Integrated Headquarters of the Defence Ministry.

For his illustrious service he has been conferred with the award of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and the Sena Medal. He has been a Research Fellow at the prestigious Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, and a visiting fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

