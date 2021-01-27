Ex-AIADMK leader VK Sasikala released after four years in jail, supporters plan warm welcome

Bengaluru: Former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala was Wednesday released from prison after spending four years in a Bengaluru jail in a corruption case. Despite the release, she will not be a free person as she has to remain at the Victoria Hospital where she is being treated for Covid.

Officials of the Central Jail in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara completed the formalities of her release at the hospital. She will continue at the Victoria Hospital for four to five days more, hospital sources said.

“She is not fit for discharge as of Wednesday. She is being given intermittent oxygen supply and is stable. She will have to stay in the hospital for another three days.”

Supporters plan to give Sasikala a warm welcome all the way from Bengaluru to Chennai. Her supporters have already started camping at Victoria Hospital waiting for her release.

Meanwhile, after visiting her aunt after her formal release, TTV Dinakaran said “Chinamma is coming back, we will form Amma’s government in Tamil Nadu.”

Her supporters echoed the views of Dinakaran. Her close associates say that on arrival in Chennai, Sasikala would immediately start opening channels of communications with leaders who had openly supported her in the past. Having worked closely with the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Sasikala knows the strengths and weaknesses of all the leaders and use it to her advantage.

Though she cannot stand for elections, she may try to prop up Dhinakaran’s party, the AMMK.

She also has the option to tie up with the BJP and help the NDA in Tamil Nadu by not jeopardising the AIADMK and being a part of an AIADMK-BJP-AMMK alliance. This is what RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy had suggested a few days ago.

A close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, 66-year-old Sasikala was sentenced to four-year imprisonment in 2017 in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.