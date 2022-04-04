'Everyone who needs to travel needs to take COVID-19 booster dose': SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institue of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla speaking on the COVID-19 booster dose said that he has appealed to the government as everyone who needs to travel needs to take the booster dose.

Currently, only frontline workers and those older than 60 are now allowed to take booster doses in India, whether free in government centres or paid for in private hospitals.

Adar Poonawalla whose SII manufactured Covishield vaccine, speaking over the bootster dose ahead said, "They're here having an internal discussion & should announce very soon in next few days on the booster policy."

"We've appealed to the govt as everyone who needs to travel needs to take the booster dose. They're here having an internal discussion & should announce very soon in next few days on the booster policy," Adar Poonawalla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Poonawalla also said the low number of COVID-19 cases at the moment was because the country chose the right vaccine.

"Our vaccines have proven better that those in other countries. Look at US, and Europe, they have a lot of cases. We have fewer cases because we chose the right vaccines," he said.

Queried on whether the vaccines in their current form work on new coronavirus variants, he said they will work only if a booster dose is taken, as this will form protection from future variants.

In India, experts are deciding on mixing vaccines though it is allowed the world over, Poonawalla added.

The Pune-based SII manufactures Covishield vaccine.

