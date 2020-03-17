Everyone need not wear a mask: Ministry of Health puts out new poster amid coronavirus outbreak

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday put out a notice, saying that not everyone is required to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled not only India, but the rest of the world as well.
In a tweet, the ministry also mentioned the times one needs to wear a mask. These include when an individual has symptoms, caring for a coronavirus patient, or if s/he is a healthcare worker.
Panic about the spread of coronavirus has triggered a sharp spike in the demand for protective gear like face masks and sanitisers, but citizens lack a basic technique of using the mask.
Technique of using Mask
1) One should not touch the mask once they have worn it
2) Before touching the mask, one should disinfectant their hands so that the microbes should not be transferred
3) One should remove the mask using both the hands
4) Avoid touching the face after wearing the mask.
Meanwhile, as a preventive measure, housing societies in the city have started screening of vendors and visitors. However, the societies are facing the problem of acute shortage of thermal scanners, and wherever it is available, the suppliers are demanding more than double the price for it. Hence, some societies are using thermometers as desperate measure.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government are working hard to fight and prevent the spread of the deadly Corona virus. Likewise, some housing societies are also taking preventive measures on their own to stay safe.
