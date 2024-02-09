'Every Limit Was Crossed': Sharmishtha Mukherjee Slams Congress Supporter's 'Abuse With Sexual Connotaion' In Open Letter To Rahul Gandhi

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, wrote an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and tweeted to Delhi Police on Friday about a Congress supporter subjecting her and her father "to vilest of abuse with sexual connotation". Mukherjee shared screenshots of the questionable tweets by the supporter who goes by the handle @Naveen_Kr_Shahi.

Mukherjee alleged that the abuse by the person began after primarily after she published the book 'Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers' in January.

"I would like 2 bring 2 notice of ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ a series of tweets by ⁦@Naveen_Kr_Shahi⁩ a supporter of ⁦@INCIndia⁩ thru which me & my father, former President of India ⁦@CitiznMukherjee⁩ have been subjected to vilest of abuse with sexual connotation," she wrote in a tweet to the Delhi Police.

In the open letter to Wayanad MP Gandhi, Mukherjee said that the Congress supporter who is followed by the senior party leaders like Pawan Khera, Ajay Maken and Srinivas BV.

"...Every limit was crossed yesterday when one of your alleged supporters called Naveen Shahi having X handle of @Naveen_Kr_Shahi who is followed by several senior Congress leaders like Pawan Khera, Ajay Maken, Srinivas BV and many other verified handles from INC Social Media dept. abused my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee and me in such a vile language that I feel nausea even to repeat it," Mukherjee said. "In a series of tweets, he called me licentious, and repeatedly wrote the 'Pranab' was a 'chu***, a licentious person, insinuating that he was a sexual pervert willing to accept even the dogs."

"Utterly shocked, I brought it to the notice of Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Srinate and even you by tagging all of you. However, as of the time of writing this letter, I neither got any reaction nor any action seems to have been taken against the person," Mukherjee said in the letter.

Congress supporter apologises

No sooner than Mukherjee tagged the Delhi Police complaining about the abuse than the Congress apologised to her. The person said, "Have deleted tweets hours back. ... He was not only your father, he was a father figure ot thousands like me. We have also right on him other than property rights."

Neither Gandhi nor the Delhi Police responded to Mukherjee's tweet at the publishing.