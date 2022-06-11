Even as CM Ashok Gehlot proves his metal, 'Pilot Lao Rajasthan Bachao' slogans at Kisaan Sammelan

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot | Photo by FPJ Correspondent

At the time when Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was busy proving his metal before party leadership in the Rajysabha polls by getting the victory for three outsider party leaders, slogans of ‘Pilot Lao Rajasthan Bachao’ was being raised by a Congress MLA Ved Solanki in a Kisaan Sammelan in Shri Mahaveerji.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot was also present in the Sammelan and asked the organizers in a lighter mood how many “Poorv” (former) will they put before his name.

The Kisan Sammelan was organized by supporters of Sachin Pilot who left for the venue after casting his vote on Friday and attended the Sammelan. Ved Solanki who is a staunch supporter of Pilot said," We all are the well-wishers of the Congress and now the time has come for Pilot Lao Rajasthan Bachao. Sachin Ji has done a lot and now it is time for MLAs to work."

"The speech and slogans of Pilot supports are indicating that the power tussle may increase in the coming days between the two factions as the Rajyasanha polls were the last major election before the assembly election of December 2023," said a senior party leader.

Although things seem to be difficult for the Pilot faction after the convincing win of three central leaders from Rajasthan, Gehlot worked hard to arrange the required number of votes and proved once again why he is Mr Bharosemand for party leadership.

Gehlot not only proved himself but gained three more supporters in the central leadership apart from KC Venugopal, the organizational general secretary of the party who is also a Rajyasabha MP from Rajasthan.

The political observers say that it will be interesting to see how the internal politics of the Rajasthan Congress will shape up from now as Gehlot seems to gain full confidence of party high-command and Pilot is also seems to be close to the Gandhi family as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered Sachin Pilot’s father veteran Congress leader late Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary and posted a picture of Rajesh Pilot with former PM Rajiv Gandhi on social media.