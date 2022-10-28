Europe’s EdTech company, ParentPay Group's global software centre in Pune

Representative Image | Freepik

Pune: Europe’s EdTech company, ParentPay Group, has chosen to locate its global software development centre in Pune now.

ParentPay Group is known to provide digital services for educational institutions and local authorities in the UK and Europe and has a number of market-leading brands in its stable.

It includes ParentPay, SIMS, Cypad, Nimbl, Schoolcomms and Unit-E which together enable the group to offer a range of solutions such as fee payments, management information systems, selection and management of school meals, library management systems and parental engagement solutions. With more than 1,500 employees across the globe, ParentPay Group has established its presence in 49 countries.

On selecting Pune as its next hub, Ian tufts, group chief technology officer of ParentPay group said, “Pune has emerged as India’s major IT hub where we can tap into a growing pool of software development talent to maintain our position as an EdTech leader. The pride comes from the knowledge that they are making a real difference in the lives of millions of students, educators and parents around the world.’’

ParentPay Group’s success allows it to spend a substantial amount on research and development, thereby constantly staying a step ahead of the emerging needs of its customers. The company actively promotes ongoing learning which is demonstrated by its partnership with Thoughtworks to implement leading-edge agile methodologies like Pair Programming, Trunk-based development and other global best practices in software product development, he added.

“We’re fast becoming a magnet for talented and passionate software engineers who see their work transforming the educational landscape globally. We expect to grow the team manifold in the next few years in India,” said Anant Ramachandran, Managing Director of ParentPay India.

Read Also Being a teacher in the Ed-tech space