Epstein-Like Scandal Rocks Bengaluru As Villa Linked To IPS Officer Surfaces In Probe |

Bengaluru: Investigation into a honey trap' complaint at Malleswaram police station against a college girl is now turning out to be a chilling reminder of Epstein Files' in Bengaluru, where the names of many senior police officers are figuring in sexually exploiting college girls, after being lured and blackmailed through a love drama.

Affluent Girls Targeted

Unlike Epstein, who targeted poor girls, here the victims are from affluent families and are studying in prestigious colleges, who were taken to a villa in the name of party, drugged and sexually exploited before being shared with influential people, including senior police officers.

IPS Officer’s Villa Link

Interestingly, the villa is owned by an IPS officer, who is now claiming that the villa was rented out to someone else. However, his name is also figured out in the list of people, where the girls have given their statements.

Racket Kingpin Identified

The kingpin of the racket is identified as Nikhil from Sakaleshpur, Hassan district. He is running a second hand car showroom and washing center at Basaveshwarnagar. So far, the second accused is Diksen Sandra from West Bengal, who had lured the first complainant, who hails from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. According to investigating officers, Nikhil has another three to four boys, who are working for him in luring the girls in pretext of love, relationship and partying. Once they get hooked into the boys, Nikhil used to organise parties in the villa. If the new girl did not consent for sex, the gang used to spike her drink with rape drug (ketamine) and used to rape them. The gang used to videograph their intimate moments with multiple people and blackmail them for coming to next parties. Later, the girls used to be shared with other `prominent people', which include many police officers.

Valentine’s Day Assault

Diksen also lured the girl after getting acquainted on social media. Though she eluded him for over one year, they started meeting up recently. After a couple of meetings in pubs, Diksen invited her for a party on February 14 and took her to the villa in Amruthahalli. When she refused to come to bed, they forcibly put a pink colour tablet into her mouth and made her swallow it. Soon after she fell unconscious, she was taken to a next room. When she gained semi consciousness, she found Nikhil groping her body and when she screamed, Diksen came in. Later, the two sexually abused her. Late in the night, Nikhil dropped her near Lulu mall in Rajajinagar and warned her against opening her mouth with anyone.

Complaint And Counter Case

However, the girl confessed this with her brother and went to a hospital and got treatment for the injuries she sustained during the assault. Her brother asked her to file a police complaint. When she told Diksen that she was lodging a police complaint, Nikhil and Diksen lodged a `honey trap' complaint against her. However, she went ahead and lodged a complaint in Amruthahalli police station.

Pressure From Senior Officers

The investigating officers said that there was a lot of pressure from some senior officers to go soft on Nikhil. Countering the `honey trap' charges, the girl submitted the documents of money she paid to Diksen during the last few months.

19 Girls Give Statements

On Friday, about 19 college girls, who were lured into this sex racket appeared in the Amruthahalli police station and started giving statements about their ordeal with Nikhil and his gang. They have also mentioned the names of the `prestegious people', with whom they were forced to share bed with.