Tiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting his aid in ensuring the safety of 2,320 students from the state in Ukraine.

Many of the students are staying back as they don't want a break in their studies, wrote the CM. He asked the Minister to intervene to ensure their safety.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:08 PM IST