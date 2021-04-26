'Enough discussion': Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP; bats for free vaccines for all Indians

From May 1, as the third phase of vaccination begins, manufacturers will be required to supply 50% of their monthly doses to the government and the rest to state governments or the open market. As such, the manufacturers of the two vaccines presently being used in India had recently notified their new rates for the government and private sectors.

Since the announcement, Opposition leaders and critics have lashed out, seeking free or substantially less expensive vaccines for Indians. Late on Sunday night Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had issued a clarification of sorts, stating that the government would continue to give vaccine doses from its 50% quota to the states and UTs for free. These vaccines shall continue to be administered by states and union territories.

The vaccination process through GOI route will continue as before and the entire expense of this will continue to be borne by the Centre. As the eligibility criteria to get vaccinated through this route evolves further, GOI will continue to provide full support to the states to vaccinate all eligible people free of cost. The states, therefore, as per their own priority and commitments, have to vaccinate only those remaining people who have not been administered vaccines either through the GOI free route or through the private route.