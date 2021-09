Activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander's Delhi home and office as well as a children's home that the activist ran in Mehrauli were on Thursday raided by the Enforcement Directorate. Officials have reportedly seized all devices, with the ED acting upon the Delhi Police FIR that alleged financial irregularities. The news came mere hours after Mander and his wife left for Germany for a lengthy fellowship.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:41 PM IST