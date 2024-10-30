Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative, Strengthening Global Financial Crime Combat

Enforcement Directorate | File Photo

India has joined the Steering Committee of the Asset Recovery Interagency Network - Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP), a key multi-agency initiative focused on combating the proceeds of crime in the Asia-Pacific region. This inclusion, led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), positions India among the forefront nations in the global effort to recover assets linked to criminal activities, further enhancing its commitment to international collaboration against financial crime, the financial probe agency said on Wednesday.

This new role will enable India to actively participate in ARIN-AP's decision-making and administrative responsibilities, furthering the mission to combat economic crimes and support asset recovery on a global scale.

ARIN-AP was established to facilitate cross-border collaboration on asset tracing, freezing, and confiscation. The network includes 28 member jurisdictions and nine observers, serving as an informal yet robust framework within the Camden Asset Recovery Interagency Network (CARIN). It operates through a network of contact points, enabling effective communication and intelligence exchange among member agencies, which span more than 100 jurisdictions in the CARIN, with the ED representing India as the nodal agency.

The Asset Recovery Interagency Network - Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) has outlined several core objectives aimed at enhancing asset recovery efforts throughout the region. Key goals include prioritizing the pursuit and recovery of assets linked to all forms of crime, establishing itself as a center of expertise in asset recovery, and fostering collaboration through training and partnerships with organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Camden Asset Recovery Interagency Network (CARIN).

India’s participation in the Asset Recovery Interagency Network - Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) has been instrumental in tackling the challenges of asset tracing and recovery, particularly in cases with overseas links. The platform has empowered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to leverage this network for gathering and sharing intelligence, paving the way for formal actions through bilateral and multilateral agreements. This aligns with India's priorities under the G20 framework, particularly the Nine Point Agenda on tackling fugitive economic offenders and asset recovery proposed by the Indian Government.

As India continues to strengthen its commitment to combating financial crimes, its active engagement in ARIN-AP is proving vital for enhancing cooperation and effectiveness in global asset recovery initiatives.