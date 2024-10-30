 Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative, Strengthening Global Financial Crime Combat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEnforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative, Strengthening Global Financial Crime Combat

Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative, Strengthening Global Financial Crime Combat

This inclusion, led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), positions India among the forefront nations in the global effort to recover assets linked to criminal activities, further enhancing its commitment to international collaboration against financial crime, the financial probe agency said on Wednesday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate | File Photo

India has joined the Steering Committee of the Asset Recovery Interagency Network - Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP), a key multi-agency initiative focused on combating the proceeds of crime in the Asia-Pacific region. This inclusion, led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), positions India among the forefront nations in the global effort to recover assets linked to criminal activities, further enhancing its commitment to international collaboration against financial crime, the financial probe agency said on Wednesday.

This new role will enable India to actively participate in ARIN-AP's decision-making and administrative responsibilities, furthering the mission to combat economic crimes and support asset recovery on a global scale.

ARIN-AP was established to facilitate cross-border collaboration on asset tracing, freezing, and confiscation. The network includes 28 member jurisdictions and nine observers, serving as an informal yet robust framework within the Camden Asset Recovery Interagency Network (CARIN). It operates through a network of contact points, enabling effective communication and intelligence exchange among member agencies, which span more than 100 jurisdictions in the CARIN, with the ED representing India as the nodal agency.

The Asset Recovery Interagency Network - Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) has outlined several core objectives aimed at enhancing asset recovery efforts throughout the region. Key goals include prioritizing the pursuit and recovery of assets linked to all forms of crime, establishing itself as a center of expertise in asset recovery, and fostering collaboration through training and partnerships with organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Camden Asset Recovery Interagency Network (CARIN).

FPJ Shorts
Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative, Strengthening Global Financial Crime Combat
Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative, Strengthening Global Financial Crime Combat
Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth
Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth
Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended
NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended

India’s participation in the Asset Recovery Interagency Network - Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) has been instrumental in tackling the challenges of asset tracing and recovery, particularly in cases with overseas links. The platform has empowered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to leverage this network for gathering and sharing intelligence, paving the way for formal actions through bilateral and multilateral agreements. This aligns with India's priorities under the G20 framework, particularly the Nine Point Agenda on tackling fugitive economic offenders and asset recovery proposed by the Indian Government.

Read Also
ED Raids In Mumbai And Kutch, Gujarat, Seizing ₹4 Crore In Assets From Key Personnel Behind...
article-image

As India continues to strengthen its commitment to combating financial crimes, its active engagement in ARIN-AP is proving vital for enhancing cooperation and effectiveness in global asset recovery initiatives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative,...

Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative,...

Chhattisgarh: Wife Mocks Hindu Husband' Religious Beliefs; High Court Upholds Divorce

Chhattisgarh: Wife Mocks Hindu Husband' Religious Beliefs; High Court Upholds Divorce

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: 25 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Saryu Ghat, Setting New Guinness World Record;...

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: 25 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Saryu Ghat, Setting New Guinness World Record;...

Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season...

Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...