Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Bandipora: Two terrorists killed, three soldiers injured

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The officials said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, they added.

Three soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, the officials said, adding they were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained, the officials said. The operation is in progress, the said.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on operational duty in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday. He accidentally stepped on a mine and it exploded injuring him critically, a defence spokesman said.

The soldier was evacuated to the nearest medical facility but he succumbed to injuries there, the official said. Sepoy Vaidya hailed from Ghumarwin village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. He is survived by mother Vanita Devi, the spokesman said.