Encephalitis death toll reaches 120 in Assam, says State health minister

Guwahati: The death toll due to encephalitis in Assam has reached 120 this year, Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika said on Monday. "Japanese Encephalitis has caused the death of 120 children till date in Assam," Hazarika told ANI here.

Treatment for people affected by the disease has been made free at all government hospitals in the state, the minister said.

"The treatment for any person who is detected with Japanese Encephalitis has been made free by the government. Persons who are getting treated at private hospitals will be given Rs 1 lakh by the Assam government," Hazarika said.