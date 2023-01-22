Eminent Hindu seers object to Bageshwar Baba's claims: 'There are no miracles, fix Joshimath sinking problem if you can'

There has been a lot of controversy in recent days around the claims made by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh. Dhirendra Shastri has frequently made to headlines not only because of the claims he makes during his preaching, but also because of his alleged 'miracle' through which he can read the minds of his devotees. However, the Hindu seer community seems to be divided on the issue of Shastri. While seers of Ayodhya have openly supported Bageshwar Baba, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and Neem Karoli's Premanand Maharaj have criticised Shashtri.

'Shouldn't believe that all work will be completed after visiting Baba'

A video of Premanand Maharaj of Vrindavan is going quite viral on social media, in which he is seen indirectly commenting on the current controversy. In the viral video, Premanand Maharaj ji is saying that people should not have the feeling that all their work will be completed by visiting a Baba.

Premanand Maharaj took a jibe at those claiming to tell fate for a few rupees while sitting on the roadside, saying that if they really had the knowledge to read and correct the fate line, they would have been a billionaire themselves.

"Those who say that we went to Baba and our work is done, it is a complete lie. In reality, it is a joke. Do not to come to me with such expectations," he added.

'There's nothing like miracle'

In the video, Premanand Maharaj further says that there is nothing like a miracle of a saint or a miracle of a place.

All of this is guesswork. Trying to show guesswork as the truth is a drama, he said.

Watch Premanand Maharaj's video here:

Meanwhile, Shankaracharya of Jyotishapeeth, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, has challenged Dhirendra Shastri. Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that Dhirendra Shastri should come to Joshimath and stop the sinking land, then h will consider it a miracle. He said that if a miracle happens for the public's welfare, then he would cheer for it.

Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati throws challenge to Shashtri

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that "no saint is authorized to speak arbitrarily. Neither are we. If you have supernatural powers to stop religious conversions, bring harmony in domestic disputes, stop suicides, establish peace, then we will consider it a miracle. Fix the cracks that have come in our Math."

Questions raised on miracle

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that the miracles that are happening, if they are of use to the public, they will cheer, salute, otherwise it is a hoax. One's future is determined according to astrology. If what he is saying is on the basis of astrology and is tested according to the scriptures, then we will give him recognition.

What is the whole controversy?

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham, claims that he can read people's mind. Bageshwar Dham Sarkar says that this is the result of meditation method which is a centuries old tradition of Sanatan Dharma. Raising questions on this claim, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (Anti-superstition organisation) Nagpur challenged Baba to prove the miracle. The organisation has also registered a case against Baba in Nagpur.

