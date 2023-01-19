Emergence of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh as Union Territories

Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were both created as Union Territories in 1972. The creation of these Union Territories was a part of the Government of India's efforts to establish administrative control over the northeastern region of the country, which had been relatively isolated and under-developed for many years.

Formation of Mizo Hills District

Mizoram was officially made a Union Territory on 21 January 1972, named as the Mizo Hills District under the state of Assam. The area was initially governed by the Assam government, but due to the unique cultural and linguistic identity of the Mizo people, the Indian government decided to create a separate Union Territory for the region. The Union Territory of Mizo Hills was created to bring about administrative and developmental changes in the region. The Union Territory was later renamed as Mizoram in 1986.

The emergence of NEFA

Arunachal Pradesh was officially made a Union Territory on 20 January 1972, named as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) under the Ministry of External Affairs. The Union Territory was created to administer the North Eastern Frontier region of India. The Union Territory was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh in 1975. The Union Territory was created with the purpose of providing good governance, promoting socio-economic development, and preserving the cultural heritage of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

How two union territories were run?

Both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were administered by the President of India through a governor appointed by him/her. The Union Territories had a unicameral legislature and the governor was the head of the executive. Both Union Territories were later granted statehood in 1986 and 1987 respectively, with their own elected governments and representation in the Indian Parliament by members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)