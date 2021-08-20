Electronic eyes to record your driving crimes

Advertisement

New Delhi: Beware of the challans issued for the road offences committed while driving. The electronic monitoring, henceforth, to provide the electronic stamp on the location, date and time as per a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the road safety.

The offences of not driving within the prescribed speed limit, stopping or parking vehicle at an unauthorised location, not undertaking safety measures for drivers and pillion riders and not wearing protective headgear or helmet will be covered in this monitoring.

Jumping a red light, violating a stop sign, using handheld communications devices while driving, passing or overtaking other vehicles in a manner contrary to law, driving against the authorised flow of traffic, driving in any manner that falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver and where it would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving in that manner would be dangerous are the other offences covered under this electronic monitoring.

The ministry also said people will be monitored for driving vehicle exceeding permissible weight, driving without safety belt, goods carriage carrying passengers, driving vehicle with load that extends beyond the sides of body or to the front or to the rear or in height beyond the permissible limit and failure to provide free passage to emergency vehicle.

The challans will have…

Clear photographic evidence highlighting the offence and the licence plate of the vehicle

Measurement from the electronic enforcement device;

Date, time and place of offence;

Notice specifying the provision of the Act violated

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021