Election Commission's two top officials test COVID-19 positive

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner (EC) Rajiv Kumar have tested positive for COVID-19, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, other senior officials, such as some deputy election commissioners, also contracted the virus and all those who have tested positive are in quarantine.

With Sunil Arora down with COVID-19, it is only a two-person bench at the Election Commission as the third spot is yet to be filled.

Sushil Chandra assumed office as the CEC on April 13, a day after incumbent Sunil Arora demitted office.

Chandra was appointed as Chief Election Commissioner on February 14, 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year. New assemblies have to be constituted before their five year term ends.

Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes before he joined the poll panel.