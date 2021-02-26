Election Commission to announce poll dates for Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm today to announce the schedule of the polls.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June. In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.