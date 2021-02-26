India

Election Commission to announce poll dates for Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry on Friday afternoon.

Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm today to announce the schedule of the polls.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June. In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

