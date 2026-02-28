 Election Commission Publishes Final Voters List In Bengal; 64 Lakh Names Deleted After SIR
The Election Commission published West Bengal’s final voters’ list after SIR, showing 7.04 crore electors. Chief Election Commissioner Manoj Agarwal said nearly 64 lakh names were deleted and 60 lakh remain under adjudication. Over 1.83 lakh new voters were added. Protests erupted as opposition leaders reacted sharply to the revision.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission Publishes Final Voters List In Bengal; 64 Lakh Names Deleted After SIR | Representative Photo

Kolkata: After the Election Commission (EC) started publishing the final voters list on Saturday post SIR, a total of 7.04 crore voters were seen in Bengal.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Manoj Agarwal around 64 lakhs names are reportedly deleted and around 60 lakh voters remain under adjudication.

“Total voters post SIR is 7core 4 lakh 16 thousand and 630. 1 lakh 83 thousand and 36 are new voters in the state. Nearly 64 lakhs names got deleted. In the rough draft 58 lakhs names were already deleted and nearly 7 lakhs names got freshly deleted. Before SIR there were over 7 crore 66 lakh voters in the state. Those whose names are in adjudication will be solved soon,” said Agarwal.

Agarwal further mentioned that they tried to make the list as ‘clean’ as possible.

“It was an enormous task and certain mistakes can be there which will be rectified at the earliest. We expect to complete the remaining work at the earliest which is under the process and publish the supplementary list. 5 lakh government employees took part in sir exercise,” added Agarwal.

Asked if any genuine voters whose name got deleted to which Agarwal said that those people can freshly appeal to the poll body.

Notably, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said 1.2 crore voters will be deleted in Bengal.

After the list got published Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari expressed his happiness and mentioned that the new voters list will ‘not’ vote for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“Even in Bhabanipur constituency (constituency of Mamata Banerjee) there will not be enough voters left to re-elect Mamata Banerjee,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, at several parts of the state people were seen protesting against the poll body and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after their or their family members' names were seen deleted from the final list.

article-image

Also Watch:

Kolkata (north) 17,000 voters names got deleted

Kolkata (south) 3,207 names got deleted

Bankura 1.25 names got deleted

Nadia 2.73 lakh names got deleted

Alipurduar (North Bengal) 1,02,835 names got deleted

Under Adjudication

Kolkata (north) 40 thousand

Kolkata (south) 78 thousand

Nadia 2.16

Cooch Behar (north) 24 thousand

Cooch Behar (south) 27 thousand

