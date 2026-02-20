Election Commission Orders SIR In Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra From April, Alongside Census 2027

Karnataka Election Commission Confirms Ballot Papers For GBA Elections | File Pic

The Election Commission of India on Thursday directed the Chief Electoral Officers of 22 states and Union Territories to begin preparations for the special intensive revision, SIR, of electoral rolls at the earliest, setting the stage for a nationwide update of voter lists ahead of the next electoral cycle.

States And UTs Asked To Expedite Preparations

The poll body instructed CEOs to complete all preparatory work without delay. The directive covers states and Union Territories including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, among others.

In its communication to officials in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana and Uttarakhand, the Commission reiterated that the pan India SIR of voters list had been ordered in June last year.

Revision To Coincide With Census 2027

The exercise in these states and Union Territories will coincide with the first phase of Census 2027. During this phase, house listing work is scheduled to be carried out between April and September, creating an administrative overlap that officials say will require careful coordination.

The Commission recalled that on June 24 last year it had directed all CEOs, except Bihar, to initiate pre revision activities. In Bihar, the exercise had already commenced in June 2025.

Previous Phases Of SIR

After the Bihar exercise concluded, the Commission announced SIR in 12 states and Union Territories including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Officials indicated that the ongoing revision aims to ensure that electoral rolls remain accurate and inclusive, reflecting additions, deletions and corrections in voter data across the country.

