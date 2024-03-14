Election Commission Of India Uploads Electoral Bonds Data Provided By SBI On Its Website; Here's How To Check

Election Commission of India |

Mumbai: In accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the electoral bonds data on its website on Thursday. The State Bank of India (SBI) provided the electoral bonds data to the election body on Tuesday (March 12), and in adherence to the Supreme Court's order, the ECI subsequently made it available on its website.

The first set of data shows the date and the amount of money which has been given to a particular political party. The data mentions the name of the company and the amount of money it has donated and the date on which the amount has been donated in the second set of data.

Major Donors

As per the data uploaded on the ECI website, the major donors to the political parties through electoral bonds include, Grasim Industries Limited, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Muthoot Finance Limited, Pegasus Properties Private Limited, Vedanta Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, Bajaj Finance Ltd.

How To Check Data On ECI Website?

The data can now be accessed by the people very easily on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The data has been uploaded on the website of the ECI in two parts in a pdf format. The data can be accessed on the official website and selecting Political Parties and the selecting Disclosure of Electoral Bonds. One can select 'Details of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI Part- I' to check the data provided by the SBI in first part and one can select 'Details of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI Part- II' to check the other part of the data given by the SBI.

ECI Issues Statement

“In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court's directions, contained in its order dated Feb 15 & March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC NO.880 of 2017), the State Bank of India (SBI) had provided the data pertaining to the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 12, 2024," the Election Commission of India said in a statement issued on today.

It further stated, "The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis". The data as received from SBI can be accessed at this url: https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty. It may be recalled that in the said matter, ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also."