 Election Commission Kicks Off Updation Of Electoral Rolls For Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Jammu and Kashmir
The terms of the current Legislative Assemblies in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand will end on November 3, 2024, November 26, 2024, and January 5, 2025, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | Representative Image

Days after completion of Lok Sabha Election 2024, Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the preparations for forthcoming State Assembly Elections in the States of Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand with updation of the electoral rolls in these states with July 1, 2024 as the qualifying date.

In a press release on Friday, the poll body said that Assembly Election in J&K is also to be conducted for constituting a new house after delimitation of Constituencies.

EC has also directed for the updation of the electoral rolls in the UT of J&K with July 1, 2024 as the qualifying date.

Notably, after the conclusion of voting in Lok Sabha election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar in a press conference had stated, “the story of huge participation in Lok Sabha elections by people of J&K is very hopeful and inspiring, showing how eager people are to participate in democracy. It's crucial for people to stay peaceful and united, fulfilling their aspirations and decide their future and governance. The Commission is excited and gratified to help make this happen and will soon start the Assembly election process in J&K”.

The terms of the current Legislative Assemblies in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand will end on November 3, 2024, November 26, 2024, and January 5, 2025, respectively. Elections for these Legislative Assemblies must be held before their terms conclude.

