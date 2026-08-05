Election Commission Delists 17 Unrecognised Political Parties In Uttarakhand Over Inactivity Since 2019 |

Dehradun: The Election Commission has removed 17 unrecognised political parties from the list of registered parties in Uttarakhand, sources have said.

The sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, said that the parties removed from the list include those that did not contest any Lok Sabha or assembly elections after 2019 and whose office addresses could not be traced during physical verification.

Also Watch:

The parties include Bharat Qaumi Dal (Haridwar), Bharat Parivar Party (Haridwar), Bharatiya Samrat Subhash Sena (Haridwar), Peoples Party (Haridwar), Bharatiya Mool Nivasi Samaj Party (Dehradun), Bharatiya Antyodaya Party (Dehradun), Bharatiya Gram Nagar Vikas Party (Dehradun), Gorkha Democratic Front (Dehradun), Prajatantra Party of India (Nainital), Suraj Seva Dal (Haldwani) and Uttarakhand Janshakti Party (Dehradun).

The poll body had earlier removed six other parties -- Bharatiya Jankranti Party (Dehradun), Bharatiya Janmanch Party (Dehradun), Maidani Kranti Dal (Dehradun), Prajamandal Party (Pauri Garhwal), Rashtriya Gram Vikas Party (Haridwar) and Rashtriya Jansahay Dal (Dehradun).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)