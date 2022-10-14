Himachal Pradesh polls to be held on Nov 12, results on Dec 8, announces Election Commission

Himachal Pradesh polls to be held on Nov 12, results on Dec 8, announces EC |

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The bypolls in the northern state will take place in a single phase on November 12. The results will be announced on December 8.

The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly ends on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 17, 2022

Last Date of Making Nominations: October 25, 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 27, 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: October 29, 2022

Date of Poll: November 12, 2022

Date of Counting: December 8, 2022

Date before which election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

While addressing the media, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that there is a need to ensure free and fair polls.

The Election Commission said that the states have been advised to 'follow the five-fold strategy for the polls and follow health norms set by the Health Ministry'. "The electoral rules will be updated every quarter. We have also asked for data on polling booths having the lowest percentage of voting," informed the poll body.

"Now, youngsters will get four chances in a year to enroll as a voter. There will be four qualifying dates in a year instead of a single qualifying date for determining eligibility to register as a voter. Advance Application Facility for 17+ youngsters also,"Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. He informed that 'citizens above 80 years of age can vote from home'.

"For identification of voters at the polling station, the voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips," he added.

CEC Kumar revealed that there are 1.82 crore voters in the age group of 80+ across the country. He continued, "Technology will be helpful in everyone's participation and transparency. Citizens can inform the ECI about any kind of electoral malpractices from ECI's cVigil app. Every conscious reaction will bring action in 100 minutes."