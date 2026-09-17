Eighth E-Auction Of PM Mementos To Begin On September 17, Over 1,500 Items Listed; Says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Eighth E-Auction Of PM Mementos To Begin On September 17, Over 1,500 Items Listed | X

The eighth edition of the e-auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mementos is set to begin on Thursday, September 17, and it will continue till October 31, 2026. The auction features 1,498 gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various occasions, and it aims to offer the public an opportunity to bid for memorabilia items associated with the Prime Minister. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the auction.

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E-auction of PM Modi's mementos to begin on Sep 17

The eighth edition of the PM Mementos e-Auction will start from Thursday, September 17, 2026, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. The auction features 1,498 gifts and mementos received by the PM on various occasions. The e-auction will also feature a diverse collection of mementos and gifts received by Prime Minister Modi during his public engagements and visits. The items include traditional artefacts, sculptures, paintings, sports memorabilia, and other culturally significant objects.

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According to the announcement, the auction is being organised as part of the government’s initiative to put these mementos up for public bidding while directing the proceeds towards a social cause. The proceeds from the auction of PM mementos have previously been contributed to the Namami Gange Mission, which focuses on the conservation and rejuvenation of the River Ganga.

Union Minister Shekhawat says that around 1500 items have been kept for auction this year

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says that around 1500 items have been kept for auction this year, including paintings, textiles, statues, antiques, and handicraft artworks, representing India's diverse cultures, faiths, and traditional craftsmanship.

Sharing the announcement of the e-auction on X, the Union minister said, "The gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji are also noteworthy for India's rich traditions of art, culture, and craftsmanship. Today, information about the PM Mementos E-Auction 2026 was shared at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. I also viewed the exhibition of these items set up here. Through this e-auction, starting September 17, you will be able to connect with these priceless mementos."

The auction will be conducted online, allowing people from across the country to participate in the bidding process. Interested bidders can view the items, their details, and other relevant information through the official auction platform.

PM mementos e-auction has been held periodically since 2019

The PM mementos e-auction has been held periodically since 2019. Over the years, the collection has included gifts presented to the Prime Minister by Indian and foreign dignitaries, along with items reflecting India's rich cultural and artistic traditions. Some of the e-auction highlights of the eighth edition include Lord Ram from Karnataka with a base price of ₹13.5 lakh, a silver replica of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam at ₹9 lakh, Jagannath Parivar on Chariot at ₹6 lakh, and a 99.99 fine gold-plated framed Radha Krishna artwork at ₹5.40 lakh, among others.