e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEight from Chhattisgarh killed in road mishap on AP-TS border

Eight from Chhattisgarh killed in road mishap on AP-TS border

The victims belonged to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were returning after a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Eight from Chhattisgarh killed in road mishap on AP-TS border | Representative
Follow us on

Eight people were killed in a ghastly road accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, bordering Telangana, on Tuesday. 

The victims belonged to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were returning after a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, police sources said over phone. 

A speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction rammed into the SUV they were traveling in, killing six people instantly. 

Overspeeding caused accident

Two other people injured in the mishap succumbed in the hospital later, police said. 

They said two more passengers, who sustained injuries, were still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

"Overspeeding caused the fatal accident. We have registered a case and taken up the investigation," police said. 

Arrangements were being made to shift the bodies to their native village in Chhattisgarh.

Read Also
Pune-Bengaluru highway accident: Truck crashes into 24 vehicles as driver switches off engine on...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Will DU conduct PG admissions through CUET this year? Here's what we know so far

Will DU conduct PG admissions through CUET this year? Here's what we know so far

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's Narco test to be conducted soon, polygraph report to be out in a week...

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's Narco test to be conducted soon, polygraph report to be out in a week...

Cops find blood stain between tiles in Aaftab's flat: Why it can prove as a breakthrough in the case

Cops find blood stain between tiles in Aaftab's flat: Why it can prove as a breakthrough in the case

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Was well-planned move, not heat of moment act, says expert

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Was well-planned move, not heat of moment act, says expert

Delhi High Court refuses to prevent Palki Sharma from joining TV18

Delhi High Court refuses to prevent Palki Sharma from joining TV18