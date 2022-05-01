Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 to be celebrated on May 3, says Markaz Chand Committee

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 shall be celebrated on May 3, Tuesday, the Markaz Chand Committee of Lucknow in an official notice said on Sunday.

The committee in the notice informed that the new crescent moon could not be sighted today so Eid will be celebrated on may 3.

Muslims around the world will be celebrating Eid ul-Fitr with the first sighting of the crescent moon after a month of fasting and feasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is celebrated on the first day of Shawaal, the Islamic calendar's tenth month.

Eid ul-Fitr commemorates the end of Ramadan's fasting or Roza from dawn to dusk and is celebrated to thank Allah for providing strength and endurance during the month-long fasting rituals.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid with zeal, participating in prayers that are followed by a sermon shortly after dawn.

Muslims put on new clothes and greet one another with 'Eid Mubarak,' and children receive gifts and money from elders, which is known as Eidi. An elaborate Eid spread is prepared, including delectable dishes such as biryani, kebabs, and sweet desserts such as Sewiyan.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:02 PM IST