Eid-E-Milad 2019: Wish your loved ones the best of Eid with these WhatsApp and Facebook messages

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad and is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated and remembered by practising Muslims across the world.

The day is dedicated to the life of Prophet Mohammad and his teachings of patience, tolerance and wisdom. The Prophet was born on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, in 573 AD.

Many practising Muslims observe a fast on this day and praise the Prophet and his way of life that was a symbol of love and respect for all irrespective of their religion, class and gender. In many Muslim communities, processions are carried out and milkshakes are distributed to people on the street on this day.

It is a day of remembrance, dedication and joy.