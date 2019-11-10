Eid-E-Milad 2019: Wish your loved ones the best of Eid with these WhatsApp and Facebook messages

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad and is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated and remembered by practising Muslims across the world.
The day is dedicated to the life of Prophet Mohammad and his teachings of patience, tolerance and wisdom. The Prophet was born on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, in 573 AD.
Many practising Muslims observe a fast on this day and praise the Prophet and his way of life that was a symbol of love and respect for all irrespective of their religion, class and gender. In many Muslim communities, processions are carried out and milkshakes are distributed to people on the street on this day.
It is a day of remembrance, dedication and joy. Wish your friends and family the best of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with these beautiful WhatsApp and Facebook messages, post and quotes.
"As you offer your sacrifices, I wish that Allah showers his divine blessings and fulfills all your dreams on Eid and always."
“May Allah send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and fill your life with a lot of happiness like on this EID DAY. Wishing you Milad-un-Nabi.”
"May the divine blessing of Allah... bring you immense happiness, peace and prosperity... Happy Eid ul Milad!"
"May Allah show us the right path and the ability to live life our propeht's way. happy Eid-E-Milad to you an dyour family"
“As you offer your sacrifices, I wish that Allah showers his divine blessings and fulfils all your dreams on Eid and always. Happy EID Milad-un-Nabi.”
