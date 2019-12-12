Egyptian onions are good for the heart, says TN Minister

Chennai: A minister in Tamil Nadu, famed for unscientific claims and funny remarks, on Thursday, claimed that onions imported from Egypt to tide over the onion price crisis, were “good for the heart.”

Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju told journalists that since Egyptian onions have more sulphur, they are spicier. “Therefor, they say it is helpful for those with heart-related ailments,” he said. Not stopping with this, he added that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami himself had asked for these onions, chopped them and tasted them. “The CM said the Egyptian onions were tasty,” he added.

Two years ago, Raju had hogged international limelight after he made a futile attempt to cover the water in Vaigai dam in Madurai with thermocol sheets pasted with tapes in a bid to prevent evaporation of water. He launched the project, which he claimed was conceived by an engineer, by placing thermocol sheets on the dam himself. Winds then blew away the thermocol sheets making a mockery of the attempt.

However, Raju, who has since then become the subject of numerous memes, including one that recommended a Nobel Prize in physics for him for coming up with the thermocol sheets idea, has never been embarrassed about it. In fact, he told an interviewer that he was happy with these memes produced by youngsters because, “It shows that I am in the minds of youngsters.”