 ‘Effect Of 4 Continuous Dry-Days’: Netizens React As Semi-Nude ‘Drunk’ Man’s Fight With 'Wife' On Mumbai Streets Goes Viral – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Effect Of 4 Continuous Dry-Days’: Netizens React As Semi-Nude ‘Drunk’ Man’s Fight With 'Wife' On Mumbai Streets Goes Viral – VIDEO

‘Effect Of 4 Continuous Dry-Days’: Netizens React As Semi-Nude ‘Drunk’ Man’s Fight With 'Wife' On Mumbai Streets Goes Viral – VIDEO

A video claimed to be from Mumbai has gone viral, showing a semi-nude, allegedly drunk man repeatedly trying to board a moving BEST bus while a woman, said to be his wife, attempts to stop him. The man narrowly avoids falling under the bus as bystanders record the incident. The date and location of the video remain unverified.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@gharkekalesh

Mumbai: A video claiming to be from Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The video allegedly shows a semi-nude man, reportedly drunk, with his alleged wife. It shows him falling while trying to board a moving BEST bus. The woman can be seen trying to stop him from stepping onto the busy road, but he manages to break free from her hold and attempts the same act again, this time narrowly avoiding falling under the bus. Despite the second failed attempt, the man chases after the bus.

Bystanders can be seen watching and recording the incident. The exact date and location of the incident are not known. The video was shared by an X handle, Ghar Ke Kalesh, on X.

Netizens React

The video has triggred reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said, "MEN DOES THESE AND EXPECT LOYALTY."

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Civic Services Go Digital: NMMC Puts 117 Services Online, Issues Birth And Death Certificates Within 3 Days
Navi Mumbai Civic Services Go Digital: NMMC Puts 117 Services Online, Issues Birth And Death Certificates Within 3 Days
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered
TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad
TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad

Another user said,"Mogli left the jungle."

A third user said,"Privacy concern nahi hai isliye public me kalesh kar rahe hai."

Another user said,"Domestic problems literally force a man to the streets."

"This is why women live longer than men," another user said.

Another user said,"Effect of 4 continuous Dry-days."

Notably, the Maharashtra government has announced a four-day dry period in 29 civic body areas, banning alcohol sales and consumption from January 13 to January 16.

The video has recived more than 30k views in just few hours of posting on X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav
'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav