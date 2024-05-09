ED Seizes ₹45.9 Lakh In Cash From Unregistered Car In Ramgarh After Recovering ₹30 Cr From Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide

Pixabay

Ranchi: Amid the political war of words over the big cash haul from the address of the house help employed by the aide of sitting Jharkhand minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) officials seized cash worth Rs 45,90,000 from a car at Ramgarh on Wednesday.

An official of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) told ANI, "During a vehicle check by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) team in Ramgarh on Wednesday, currency notes to the tune of Rs 45,90,000 were recovered from a car."

The seized amount has been handed over to the Sales Tax team.

However, there was no official word yet on who the car was registered to.

The SST official informed further that the seized amount was handed over to a Sales Tax team.

"The seized amount was handed over to a Sales Tax team. The Sales Tax Department has since briefed the Income Tax Department about the cash recovery and the latter will decide on the further course of action after carrying out an investigation."

Even as the extent of currency notes recovered earlier from the help of the minister's aide was determined to be in excess of Rs 30 crore, a political free-fall erupted, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoking the seizure in one of his campaign speeches.

Arrest Of Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam's Personal Secretary

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested the minister's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's house help in connection with the cash recovery.