ED Raids Punjab’s Lovely Professional University, Owned By AAP MP Ashok Mittal, Days After He Replaced Raghav Chadha As Deputy Speaker

Punjab: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s Deputy Speaker, Ashok Mittal, in Punjab, as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said. The raid comes just days after he replaced Raghav Chadha as the party’s Deputy Speaker in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Enforcement Directorate is reportedly carrying out raids at the campus of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara. Mittal is the founder and chancellor of LPU and owns the university along with his brothers, Ramesh Mittal and Naresh Mittal.

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The central probe agency has not yet issued a detailed statement on the scope of the searches.

Along with Lovely Professional University, Lovely Autos, Lovely Sweets, and the Lovely Distance Education Centre were also raided.

Arvind Kejriwal, Bagwant Mann React

"BJP begins preparations for Punjab elections… ED raids at the home and university of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal..typical Modi style.. We too are leaves That will fall After breaking from the branch. Tell the storms to stay within their limits," Punjab CM Bagwant Mann said reacting to the raids.

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"Modi ji has started preparations for the elections in Punjab. But the people of Punjab will not tolerate this. They will give a befitting reply to the BJP," Arvind Kejriwal said replying to Mann's post on X. Punjab will go to polls next year.