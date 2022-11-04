ED raids in Jharkhand, Bengal in money laundering case; searches on at Hemant Soren's close aide Amit Agarwal's house | File

In connection with a case involving money laundering and illegal encroachment on Indian Army land, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at various places in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Friday morning.

The operations were launched earlier this morning by ED and paramilitary troops.

Amit Agarwal, a close ally of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is currently the subject of searches by the federal investigation agency.

More details to follow.