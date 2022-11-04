e-Paper Get App
ED raids in Jharkhand, Bengal in money laundering case; searches on at Hemant Soren's close aide Amit Agarwal's house

Friday, November 04, 2022
article-image
ED raids in Jharkhand, Bengal in money laundering case; searches on at Hemant Soren's close aide Amit Agarwal's house | File
In connection with a case involving money laundering and illegal encroachment on Indian Army land, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at various places in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Friday morning.

The operations were launched earlier this morning by ED and paramilitary troops.

Amit Agarwal, a close ally of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is currently the subject of searches by the federal investigation agency.

More details to follow.

