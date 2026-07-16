ED Raids 13 Locations Across 5 States In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Alleged Terror Funding & Illegal Infiltration Network | File Photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at 13 premises across West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged terror funding and illegal infiltration network.

The raids began early this morning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, covering the premises of suspects.

Among places searched by the ED's Lucknow zonal office team in close coordination with state police are Batla House and Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi; Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Raigarh in Maharashtra; South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Sun Shine Health and Social Welfare Society in Madanpur Khadar, Kabirbag Millat Academy in North 24 Parganas, Harora Al-Jamiatul Islamia Darul Uloom are among the institutions alongwith some individual suspects are being searched by the ED team in connection with ECIR No. ECIR/LKZO/14/2024.

Officials said the case originates from an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) regarding an organised syndicate allegedly involved in facilitating illegal infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India, arranging forged Indian identity documents and aiding their rehabilitation in various parts of the country.

"Predicate investigation has revealed a deep-rooted financial network involving certain charitable trusts and entities allegedly receiving substantial foreign contributions and diverting the same through multiple bank accounts, mule accounts and layered transactions to facilitate illegal activities," said the officials privy to the development.

ED investigation has also indicated the use of cash withdrawals and small-value transfers to suspected beneficiaries.

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