ED Questions Former TMC MP Nusrat Jahan In Alleged Housing Fraud Case Involving Senior Citizens In Kolkata | ANI

Kolkata: Actor turned politician and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Tuesday was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a housing fraud case.

On Tuesday morning Jahan was seen entering CGO complex along with actor and her husband Yashh Dasgupta.

Even after several hours of questioning, Jahan refused to open her mouth in front of the reporters.

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The complaint in the case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankudeb Panda against Nusrat Jahan, who alleged that more than 400 senior citizens were duped by a firm which was connected with Jahan during 2014-15 after being promised 1,000 sq. ft flats for around Rs 5.5 lakh each near Rajarhat.

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Jahan was questioned by the central agency in 2023 for nearly six hours after which in a press conference Jahan said that she was not connected with the company.