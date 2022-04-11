ED questions Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, sources told news agency ANI.

The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, sources told ANI.

His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials told PTI.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:40 PM IST