 ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas In Money Laundering Case; Suspected Of Attempting To Flee India - VIDEO
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HomeIndiaED Issues Lookout Notice Against Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas In Money Laundering Case; Suspected Of Attempting To Flee India - VIDEO

ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas In Money Laundering Case; Suspected Of Attempting To Flee India - VIDEO

The Enforcement Directorate issued a lookout notice against Shantanu Sinha Biswas in a money laundering case linked to alleged syndicate Sona Pappu. The agency suspects he may flee the country. ED had earlier raided his residence and summoned him for questioning under the PMLA.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
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Kolkata: A lookout notice has been issued against Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the Sona Pappu case.

He is suspected of attempting to flee the country. Last month, the ED raided Shantanu Sinha Biswas’s home and several other locations, including his residence in Golpark, according to News 9.

The notice comes amid apprehensions that the officer may attempt to leave the country. The ED is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the agency had summoned Biswas for questioning a day before the second and final phase of polling in West Bengal. According to ED officials, he was called in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged criminal syndicate run by Sona Pappu alias Biswajit Poddar.

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Shantanu Sinha is considered to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was recently seen on stage during a sit-in protest by the Mamata government.

At the time, Kolkata Police stated that he was present on stage for the Chief Minister's security.

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